3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $245,000

Did you find your dream home this year? Well, you still have time!! Check out this lovely new built located in South Waco. Perfect for a 1st time home buyer! Walk into an open floor plan, high ceilings, recess lighting & vinyl flooring throughout the house making it bring & airy! Beautiful white kitchen, quartz countertops & great size island. Appliances will convey with the property. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom sits at the back of the house, his & hers closet. The master bathroom is spacious & has a huge shower. Laundry room also sits towards the back of the house. Patio & Patio cover with a good size back yard. Don't miss this one! Come & check it out, as these pictures do no justice!