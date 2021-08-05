 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,000
Newer construction close to Baylor University! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is perfect for your BU student, but also well set up for a family. With a large backyard that is completely fenced and no backdoor neighbors, you have plenty of possibilities to have pets and outdoor entertainment. The house is well laid out with the kitchen being open to the living area, and stained & stamped concrete throughout. The master bedroom is isolated with a tiled shower and a separate tub. A refrigerator that conveys, security system, and everything being less than 4 years old add to the value of this well built home!

