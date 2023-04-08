Brand New 2023 Home! What a wonderful and Stylish find in this price-point! Walk into this 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home at 1,273 square feet(appx).When completed in Marchof 2023 see stained concrete flooring, beautiful countertops in the kitchen and modern restrooms! Plenty of space for entertaining family and friends! See our list of upgrades- Spray foam insulated for more energy efficiency, All wood soft close cabinets and vanities, Real Marble countertops in kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Tile accent wall with electric fireplace, LED mirror in master bath, Smart thermostat, ring doorbell and coded lock on front door, Real solid mahogany wood front door, and 2 inch cordless faux 12th wood blinds throughout. See our 3d scan***https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y5ft6oZL3Ro&mls=1