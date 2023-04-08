Brand New 2023 Home! What a wonderful and Stylish find in this price-point! Walk into this 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home at 1,273 square feet(appx).When completed in Marchof 2023 see stained concrete flooring, beautiful countertops in the kitchen and modern restrooms! Plenty of space for entertaining family and friends! See our list of upgrades- Spray foam insulated for more energy efficiency, All wood soft close cabinets and vanities, Real Marble countertops in kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Tile accent wall with electric fireplace, LED mirror in master bath, Smart thermostat, ring doorbell and coded lock on front door, Real solid mahogany wood front door, and 2 inch cordless faux 12th wood blinds throughout. See our 3d scan***https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y5ft6oZL3Ro&mls=1
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Even when she takes a job 450 miles away, Waco can’t escape the shadow of Kimberly Duane Mulkey.
Zoo fixtures depart amid strife between zoo supporters, city leadership: Q&A with Johnny Binder & Terri Cox
Waco’s fragmented zoo vision: In-depth Q&A with Johnny Binder and Terri Cox, now departing Cameron Park Zoo after decades of being synonym…
Waco leaders voiced cautious enthusiasm Thursday over a consultant’s vision to reshape downtown Waco with a baseball stadium and cinema comple…
The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.