3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

Lovely home in the well kept and manicured neighborhood of Windmill Hill. This patio style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dinning areas. The alley kitchen and breakfast room lead to the den with woodburning fireplace and overlooks the large patio. Spacious master bedroom and bath with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and oversized walk-in closet. There is a community clubhouse and pool for those hot summer days. Come enjoy the quiet and peaceful life that Windmill Hill has to offer.