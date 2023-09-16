Welcome to this charming property! This lovely corner lot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering a comfortable and spacious living environment. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a large open living and kitchen area that creates a seamless flow, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family. The kitchen boasts an island, granite countertops, and ample storage and counter space, making it a chef's dream. The concrete flooring adds a modern touch to the space. The primary suite is isolated for privacy and features a dual vanity and a shower tub combo, providing a relaxing retreat. The two spacious guest rooms offer plenty of space for family members or guests. This property is equipped with double pane windows and foam insulation, ensuring energy efficiency and comfort throughout the year. The sprinkler system makes maintaining the beautifully landscaped yard a breeze. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered patio, perfect for hosting barbecues or simply relaxing with a cup of coffee. The property is completely fenced with an automatic gate, providing security and privacy. Conveniently located just minutes from Baylor University and downtown Waco, this property offers easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Whether you're a student, faculty member, or simply looking to enjoy the vibrant city life, this location is ideal. Don't miss the opportunity to make this delightful home yours. Schedule a showing today and experience the convenience and charm it has to offer.