3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $249,900

House on 3 acres!! Big beautiful trees surround this country home. Inside the home is ready for you to add your personal touches and make it your own. 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room for hobbies or make a 4th bedroom out of it. Oversized garage which actually allows for shop / tool space too. Need more covered parking???...an additional 2 car covered carport is attached to the side of the house. Covered front and back porches make perfect places to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet. Where the wooded meets the mowed back yard is a walking trail. Just behind the house is a fenced off area for the dogs. Country living at its finest, while only a 10 minute drive from Baylor University and Downtown Waco.