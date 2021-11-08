 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

Quickly come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Waco! Minutes to downtown, Baylor, Magnolia and shopping, this home is the location you're looking for! Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that features beautiful wood cabinets. Nice bathrooms and flooring make this home comfortable and inviting. It also has oversized rear parking, large backyard, new paint and more! Come see it today!

