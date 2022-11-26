 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!! How does a BRAND NEW HOME sound to you? This lovely home is ready for your family to move in and make it your very own special place. Open floor layout which has a spacious living, dining, and kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Vinyl floors in main area and carpet in bedrooms which give it a cozy feel. Make this the perfect Christmas present for your family, schedule your showing today. Professional pictures coming soon!

