 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

This home is newly constructed with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom and the living room each feature tray ceilings adding to the 9 foot height! Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms beautifully blend form, function and that perfect touch of class while the ceramic tiles throughout will stand up to all the life you bring to this home. Stainless steel appliances are included as well. The electric one car garage will keep your car safe from the elements while the alarm system, keyless entry and privacy fence will make this house feel like the haven we all want to have for our home. And yes, there's plenty of storage for you to keep your home looking good when you invite people over to enjoy the spacious backyard. This house just needs you and I am eager to show you this beautiful gem!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert