Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Park Meadows. The open floor plan is perfect for today's family living featuring granite countertops, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, split bedrooms and much more! Upgrades make it better than new with a full lawn sprinkler in both the front and back yard and an oversized concrete patio! Make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…