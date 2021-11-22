Looking for an affordable home in an established neighborhood with space? Look no further, this property is for you! This corner lot home boast vaulted ceilings as you enter the open living area. A beautiful formal dining area and breakfast nook that offers plenty of seating room for guest. The flex room and large patio deck have all the space you need to entertain your company. The isolated mater suite has the perfect garden tub for relaxing. The master en suite has dual vanities with a separate shower, and 2 seperate closets. The pathway leads you to a side entry door that was previously used as an in-home salon with a half bathroom. This room could easily be converted to a home office. With a little over 2,300 square feet, the possibilities are endless. This property is being sold AS-IS. Come check this property out today! It's priced to sell and won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old Waco man was charged with capital murder Thursday evening in the Sept. 19 death of Israel Martinez.
Items stolen from a man’s store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently rec…
What restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day around Waco? Where can you get a Thanksgiving dinner to take home? Plan ahead now with this Waco-area guide.
A 38-year-old Waco man who police say had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit in a December 2020 crash that sent six peopl…
How much do you pay your employees? That is what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce wants to know, and to that end, it has hired Baylor Univ…
A registered sex offender was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year and exposing himself in a …
Longtime Waco Independent School District at-large Trustee Cary DuPuy announced his immediate resignation Thursday, making him the second trus…
Tracy and Richard Mills Jr. appeared before a family law judge Friday with the 3-year-old girl they have raised since she was a baby and made …
After 30 years of being awakened from sound sleep for death inquests or to issue blood-draw warrants in drunken driving cases, Justice of the …
Waco resident and COVID-19 survivor Gladys Linstrum McDonald turned 109 years old on Nov. 12.