3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000

Looking for an affordable home in an established neighborhood with space? Look no further, this property is for you! This corner lot home boast vaulted ceilings as you enter the open living area. A beautiful formal dining area and breakfast nook that offers plenty of seating room for guest. The flex room and large patio deck have all the space you need to entertain your company. The isolated mater suite has the perfect garden tub for relaxing. The master en suite has dual vanities with a separate shower, and 2 seperate closets. The pathway leads you to a side entry door that was previously used as an in-home salon with a half bathroom. This room could easily be converted to a home office. With a little over 2,300 square feet, the possibilities are endless. This property is being sold AS-IS. Come check this property out today! It's priced to sell and won't last long!