This home is newly constructed with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom and the living room each feature tray ceilings adding to the 9 foot height! Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms beautifully blend form, function and that perfect touch of class while the ceramic tiles throughout will stand up to all the life you bring to this home. Stainless steel appliances are included as well. The electric one car garage will keep your car safe from the elements while the alarm system, keyless entry and privacy fence will make this house feel like the haven we all want to have for our home. And yes, there's plenty of storage for you to keep your home looking good when you invite people over to enjoy the spacious backyard. This house just needs you and I am eager to show you this beautiful gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $250,000
