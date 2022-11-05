 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $254,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $254,900

Charming new home with an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen which opens up to the living room. Kitchen has granite countertops with an island bar. Home is also improved with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bathrooms have granite countertops. Covered patio overlooks the fenced backyard.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10

Central Texas Honor Roll: See whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight with the best high school football performances of the week. #txhsfb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert