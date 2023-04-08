Settled in a cul-de-sac in South Fork, this one owner home is waiting for you! Awesome sized bedrooms, a built in office nook, formal dining and a 3 year old roof make this 3 bedroom 2 bath home a notch above the rest. One of the very few lots in the entire neighborhood with a beautiful mature tree in the back yard, this property also has a custom fort built in the shade of that majestic tree! Spend your evening walks enjoying the Texas sunsets across the community pond, or cast a line and catch a big one! Not only just minutes away from great food, shopping, and downtown excitement, you're only a short drive away from TSTC and L3. Don't let interest rates stop you, ask about a rate buy-down with your offer!