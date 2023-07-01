This beautiful property is just minutes from downtown Waco, Hwy I-35, restaurants, Baylor University, and the Magnolia's Silos. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has all the appliances included and features an open concept floor plan, high ceilings, and laminate flooring throughout the home. The primary suite is isolated from the other bedrooms for privacy. The kitchen has custom cabinets and backsplash with a large island perfect for entertaining. The back yard is a great size and is fully fenced and ready to host many barbecues for years to come!