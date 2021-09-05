Renovated mid-century modern 1950's Bungalow in the heart of Waco. Comes with Guest House too! Close to the original Magnolia Market, Extraco Center, Baylor and the Silos. This home was taken to the studs by the current owner. 3 Beds/2 Baths, new HVAC, tankless water heater, foam insulation, leveled foundation and new roof in 2017 (BOTH COME WITH LIFETIME TRANSERABLE WARRANTIES). New sprinkler system, new modern appliances, washer and dryer, gorgeous hardwood floors, persian rugs and antiques. The house has UV filter in the AC unit which kills airborne viruses and bacteria as well as filtered water throughout. There is a deep soaking tub in the master bathroom to enjoy. The second bathroom also has a deep soaking tub and shower. Wonderful outdoor patio space for entertaining and relaxation. There’s a carport and gas grill. There is a 250 sqft. guest house in the back as well with fully equipped with kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in guest house do not convey. The murphy bed in the guest house does convey. This is included in the overall square footage.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $255,000
