3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $256,000

Ready to live in the highly sought after Sendero Springs? This home is ready for you! Expertly manicured yard with a 7 zone sprinkler system. New roof installed in October of 2021. This home features a downstairs master suite with a walk in shower and an expanded closet with office area/ or dressing area with make up sitting area. The master closet has a door to the garage which is right next to the door to the laundry room. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a loft area. This home has a great floorplan and is conveniently located to all that Waco has to offer! Just minutes from shopping, hospitals and all the new employers!