Beautiful new construction. The main bedroom is isolated with two closets and two beautiful cabinets in the bathroom. Nice laundry room and half bath. The other two bedrooms share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Open and big living area and kitchen. Nice zise yard with mature trees. Come and take a look. You will be pleasantly surprised!In the process of installing some grass in the front of the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
There’s always that intensely quiet moment inside Kei’Shawn Clater’s head, right before the action starts, when he braces for myriad possibilities.
Who impressed the most on Friday night? See how the best local high school football players fared and vote for our Players of the Week.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
It's hoped that a new $6 million plaza and walkway designed for events and parades along Bridge Street in East Waco will draw businesses and people to an area that was once a hub of activity.
A Connally Primary School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after police said he had a sexually explicit phone conversation with someone h…