3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,000

Beautiful new construction. The main bedroom is isolated with two closets and two beautiful cabinets in the bathroom. Nice laundry room and half bath. The other two bedrooms share a "Jack & Jill" bathroom. Open and big living area and kitchen. Nice zise yard with mature trees. Come and take a look. You will be pleasantly surprised!In the process of installing some grass in the front of the house.

