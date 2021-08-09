 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,500

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Park Meadows. The open floor plan is perfect for today's family living featuring granite countertops, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, split bedrooms and much more! Upgrades make it better than new with a full lawn sprinkler in both the front and back yard and an oversized concrete patio! Make your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert