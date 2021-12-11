Welcome home! This brand new construction is conveniently located close to Cameron Park, Downtown Waco, Baylor, Magnolia, and nearby lots of local small businesses! The layout of this home is perfectly set up for comfort and convenience with the Primary Suite isolated from the two other bedrooms! Stylish paint colors, recessed lighting, and granite countertops give this home a nice new luxury feel. In the kitchen you will find custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a spacious pantry! A breakfast bar provides a social atmosphere while maintaining a designated cooking area. The primary bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet, walk-in shower and granite countertops with double vanities! On the other side of the home you will find two other bedrooms with lots of natural light and a large utility room with roomy overhead cabinets! Come see why this home is perfect for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,900
