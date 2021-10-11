Looking for that historical home feel with that new home appeal? Look no further! This made to last 1910 build has been completely renovated. New features include a brand new roof, brand new HVAC, new windows, new plumbing, new electrical, new windows, new privacy fencing, new decking, recent leveling, and a new HVAC! Extreme time and care were taken in replacing all major components, while maintaining that older home appeal. Freshly refinished, original, hard woods, and refinished cabinetry, perfectly adorn a semi-open concept floor plan. Perfectly placed large bedrooms and an elegant bathroom featuring a tile surround walk-in shower make this a perfect family home or heavily sought after Air BNB hot spot in Old Waco. The third room is perfectly placed for lots of natural light and has that plucked straight from an old movie, formal office, feel. There are no words to completely describe this stunning craftsmanship in this exquisite master piece. It is a definite must see! Bring your thesaurus! Minutes from Cameron Park, Downtown Waco, shopping, dining, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,900
