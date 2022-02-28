3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,900

This adorable, conveniently located 3x2 Woodway home in Midway ISD is ready for its next happy homeowner! Right across from Providence Hospital, this location allows for quick access to HWY 84 to connect you to both the beautiful heart of Woodway and your bustling life in Waco. You will love the open concept kitchen and living room with a wood-burning fireplace where you can get warm on these frigid evenings. Vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout make this cozy living space a wonderful place to gather with family and friends. And - calling all bookworms - check out the library with the built-in shelving, perfect for all your literature and nicknacks. All year-round you will love the spacious backyard, with plenty of trees to escape from the Texas heat in the summer and a covered back patio for lounging. This is an incredible opportunity to own a home in the Londonderry neighborhood, don’t let it pass you by!