3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,900

Check out this beautifully updated and immaculate 3/2 in the heart of Waco! Located on a large lot in an established neighborhood, this home has been updated throughout. As you step inside, you're greeted by a cozy entryway, spacious living room with wood laminate flooring, and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, sink, countertops, tile backsplash, all stainless-steel appliances (all of which convey), under-cabinet lighting, pantry and updated electrical with USB outlets. The kitchen and dining areas have all-new lighting, and a new sliding glass door opens up to your pergola-covered patio and large back yard with mature trees and new cedar privacy fence. All bedrooms are spacious with fresh paint and ample closet space, and the master bedroom features a heavy duty door, multiple closets and beautiful tiled walk-in shower with seat. The guest bathroom has been completely remodeled with new vanity, lighting and tiled shower/tub combo. Laundry room off the dining area features shelving, timed lighting and you get to keep the washer and dryer! All vinyl flooring in the home is new, and HVAC system is less than a year old. Sprinkler system in front and back yards and gutters around house. This property has so many great features and is located only minutes from McLennan Community College, I-35 and convenient to shopping and dining throughout Waco. If you're looking for a move-in ready home that has been meticulously maintained, this is it!