3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $259,900

This wonderful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home is loaded with new features and style! Just as you step inside you'll notice the openness of the living room with beautiful wood-floors and plenty of windows that brings in that natural lighting. The dining area provides plenty of space to accommodate overlooking to the vibrant kitchen featuring a gas freestanding range, built-in microwave and custom cabinetry with beautiful granite counter-tops. The large laundry room offers abundant space for storing/folding area. The master suite features tub and shower combo, the other two bedrooms are a fantastic size for accommodation. The backyard is nothing short of sprawling, and offers unlimited potential. Other updated highlights include original wood floors throughout, foam insulation, crown moulding throughout, double pane windows, recess lighting, newer central heat/air, newer 30 year composition roof, plumbing, electrical, hardie board siding, and much more to mention. Come view this cutie today!!