Welcome Home! This amazing move-in-ready house is everything a family needs. This all-brand new house includes three spacious bedrooms, two beautiful bathrooms, and an open-concept kitchen/dining/living space. Never been lived home has all the luxuries expected in today's modern builds, such as granite countertop, freestanding range, microwave, built-in dishwasher, double pane energy efficient windows, spray foam, garage with opener, and equipped with light switches that are capable of being controlled by voice commands or via an app on your tablet or phone. This home will instantly catch your eye with its incredible curb appeal and charm. The interior features an excellent floor plan that is functional, cozy, and ideal for any buyer. This home would be perfect for a first-time home buyer, a growing family, an investor, or anyone looking for a fantastic place close to downtown!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $260,000
