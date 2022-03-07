3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $260,000

Beautiful 3BR/2BA brick home on .63 acre lot. That's over half an acre with mature trees in the city! Convenient NW Waco location with easy access to Valley Mills and Lake Shore Dr. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and Lake Waco. Walk in to the inviting living room off the entry way with vaulted ceiling, warm wood paneling, wood burning fireplace and walls of windows. Plenty of room to entertain in the separate dining room with French doors leading to the extended patio. The eat in kitchen features a sunny breakfast nook looking out into the oversized backyard. All 3 bedrooms are nice and spacious. Detached 2 car garage and long driveway are great for additional parking.