3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $260,000

This charming 1403 sq ft, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located in Midway ISD. This home features a master bedroom, large living room area with laminate wood flooring, fireplace, carpet in all three bedrooms, hard surface counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms, laundry area, along with a 2-car garage and a fenced back yard. There’s also an office in the back yard with an air condition window unit that could also serve as a man cave, she shed or workshop. The back yard is also equipped with a dog run for your pets to play. This Midway ISD home will not last long so come by and take a look!