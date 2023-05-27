AIRBNB OPPURTUNITY NEAR DOWNTOWN. This property is zoned O-2 which means there is no permit need to operate as Airbnb. Only 5 minutes (1.1 miles) drive from downtown, Magnolia Market, Union Hall, Baylor University, Wells Fargo, Chick-fil-A. Updated items: foundation, exterior walls, interior walls, subfloor, siding, exterior paint, insulation, roof framing, roof sheeting, roof, windows and doors, plumbing and electrical, central HVAC, drywall, interior paint and trim. Items that need to be completed: Vinyl flooring, Cabinets, Countertops, Plumbing fixtures, Deck and Porch. 10,000-15,000 to complete remodel. Estimated rate per night is 229$. Schedule your showing today! This is property also come with an additional lot 725 N 11th.