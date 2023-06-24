Welcome to 727 N 11th St, Waco TX, a perfect Airbnb opportunity located just 5 minutes (1.1 miles) drive away from the lively downtown and only a stone's throw away from places like Magnolia Market, Union Hall, Baylor University, J-Pedal and Poke.You'll be amazed by this home's grand renovations. Everything from the foundation to the exterior walls and interior walls have been updated, including siding, exterior paint, insulation, roof framing, roof sheeting, windows and doors, plumbing and electrical, and central HVAC. The only thing left to do is to take care of some finishing touches like vinyl flooring, cabinets, countertops, plumbing fixtures, deck and porch. With an estimated rate of 229$ per night, it won't be long before you start seeing a return on your investment. This property also comes with an additional lot at 725 N 11th, so don't delay! Schedule your showing today and experience all the possibilities that this Airbnb opportunity has to offer