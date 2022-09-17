 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $263,000

Welcome to South Fork! This immaculate three bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you to make it your own. The home has updates not standard with the builder that includes a sprinkler system and a back porch to relax and unwind! Come and see what this well maintained practically brand new home has to offer!

