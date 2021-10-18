 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $265,000

Looking for the square footage in an affordable home? Check this one out, right in the Heart of Waco. Minutes away from everything you can think of! Recently updated, with 3 great sized bedrooms & 3 remodeled bathrooms. You will love the window in the living room, plus nice laminate floors. Want a white kitchen? Well, here it is! Custom cabinets, with quartz as your countertops. Some appliances will convey with the sale. Recess lights throughout the house, including the formal dining area. Garage was previously converted into a game room, plus nice big covered patio for all of your get-togethers!

