3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $265,000

At 1,259 square feet, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a detached home office is just the right size to give you everything you need at a surprisingly affordable price point. This home stands out as one of the most unique and beautiful homes in the area thanks to the upgraded light fixtures, custom wood accent walls, security system, and other customizations done by the seller. The detached 160 square foot insulated structure with power, heat, and A/C, is perfect for a home office, she shed, man cave, workshop, etc. The living space just inside is open to the kitchen / dining area and is perfectly utilized to provide the feeling of being in a much larger home. The primary suite is isolated in the back of the home and has dual vanities, granite countertops, and a spacious walk-in closet. At this price point, this home would make a great investment or affordable place to proudly call home. Call today for an in-person tour!