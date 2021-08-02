3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $267,229

This is the place!! Checks all the boxes. 3/2 freshly painted interior, all windows have been replaced with energy efficient windows with life time warranty and roof replaced late 2018. Charm and character through out. Spacious kitchen with butcher countertops, island, pantry system, computer nook and nice breakfast area. Enjoy sitting by the wood burning fireplace in the living area with vaulted ceilings. Faux wooden blinds throughout. Escape through the French doors to your private atrium and unwind in the hot tub. Invite your friends, plenty of room for entertaining. Savor a cup of coffee on the side porch. Retire to your master bedroom with private bath and extra large closet. Surrounded by mature trees on a large lot .7089, making room for a garden and area to add a shop. Storage shed for lawn mower. Conveniently located close to shopping, hospitals and schools. Call today for a private showing.rea to add a shop. Storage shed for lawn mower. Conveniently located close to shopping, hospitals and schools. Call today for a private showing.