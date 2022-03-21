Well cared for one story located in the highly sought after Mountainview neighborhood. Home is located half a mile from Lake Waco. Open concept floorplan with kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, an island, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in stainless steel microwave. Beautiful lot with mature trees and tons of space on a quarter of an acre. Nice 3 BR and 2 bathroom floorplan that is open and airy with lots of windows. Covered patio and large backyard. New roof installed in 2020 and new carpet installed in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $267,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A husband and wife team has purchased Doris Miller Memorial Park in Bellmead with plans to improve the maintenance and standardize the look of the perpetual care cemetery.
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
The Waco Fire Department Dive Team, assisted by Waco police, Tow King employees and others, pulled a car from Lake Waco, near a boat ramp, around midday Wednesday.
The Waco City Council finalized agreements Tuesday that will guide riverfront development between Franklin Avenue and Interstate 35 for years to come.
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
Two anchor restaurants, a brewery and retailers may inhabit the former Diversified Product Development building at 10th Street and Webster Ave…
Waco police investigating a deadly three-car wreck Saturday at the Lake Waco Twin Bridges have concluded that the two deaths and a serious inj…
A Waco man has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and mother at a West Waco apartment complex M…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The start of 2022 has been rocky. Will things get worse before they get better?