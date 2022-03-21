 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $267,500

Well cared for one story located in the highly sought after Mountainview neighborhood. Home is located half a mile from Lake Waco. Open concept floorplan with kitchen overlooking the family room. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, an island, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in stainless steel microwave. Beautiful lot with mature trees and tons of space on a quarter of an acre. Nice 3 BR and 2 bathroom floorplan that is open and airy with lots of windows. Covered patio and large backyard. New roof installed in 2020 and new carpet installed in 2021.

