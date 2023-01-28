 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,000

Like new 3BR/2BA home in China Spring ISD. Home features large open living, dining, kitchen area. Living has vinyl plank wood look flooring and lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, large island/extra eating area, stainless appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, freestanding range, pantry and dining area with view of backyard. Isolated primary bedroom. Primary bath has shower, walk-in closet and dual vanities. Security system. Sprinkler system. Privacy fenced backyard. $269,000

