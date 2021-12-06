 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,000

Yes, I know I know what a beautiful home. This beautiful home is a 3 bedroom with a extra room,  2 full bath and a big storage building in back. This home has been remodeled from head to toe. We have a new roof, all new granite countertops, also leveling has been done. Wood burning fireplace, I can go on and on so go seee...All the floors are the original floors and has been refinished to shine like a mirror. This is the one to see, price too sell and perfect for a big family. There is nothing inside this home that has not been touched or replaced. This is that white picket fence and over size back yard for family events you have been looking for!

