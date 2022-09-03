No need to wait for new construction, this lovely 2019 built home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a two car garage and has been meticulously maintained. Inside you will find a semi-open kitchen with granite counter tops, formal dining area and living room, all great for relaxing or entertaining. The master suite features large windows, granite counter tops, dual vanities, soaker tub, upgraded tile shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a guest bathroom. A covered back patio overlooks a private, fenced-in backyard. With convenient access to both I-35 and Loop 340, this home is located close to La Vega ISD schools, and just a short drive from Waco and all it's amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900
