3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

Perfectly Charming. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the process of become something wonderful. Featuring an open concept kitchen space with granite counter tops, island bar, pantry and full sized dining/breakfast area. The living room is also spacious and open to the kitchen. Home also comes custom with granite counter tops in the bathrooms, tile shower surround, separate utility room, designer paint colors,double pain window and wood look tile flooring. you will love the large backyard with privacy fence and is perfect to put your own touches on. Only Minutes from Baylor, Magnolia Silos, Cameron Park, Zoo and all that downtown has to offer.

