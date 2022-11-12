3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

Welcome to 3014 Edmond Ave. This lovely home boasts three bedrooms, two and a half bath and is just under fourteen hundred square feet. One of a kind custom home nestled in the heart of Waco. The floorplan is split with the primary bedroom on the lower floor and the guest bedrooms, landing area and the built-in office desk on the upper level. The backyard is completely fenced with privacy in mind, you won't want to miss your chance at this custom 2022 NEW BUILD, schedule your private tour today!