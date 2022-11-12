 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

Welcome to 3014 Edmond Ave. This lovely home boasts three bedrooms, two and a half bath and is just under fourteen hundred square feet. One of a kind custom home nestled in the heart of Waco. The floorplan is split with the primary bedroom on the lower floor and the guest bedrooms, landing area and the built-in office desk on the upper level. The backyard is completely fenced with privacy in mind, you won't want to miss your chance at this custom 2022 NEW BUILD, schedule your private tour today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert