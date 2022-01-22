3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

This new North Waco custom home is waiting for your touches to make it your own! Open living/kitchen/dining areas, stained concrete floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar, patterned tile backsplashes, rear master suite, dual vanities, double master shower with river stone, cast iron tub, foam insulation, large covered front porch with ceiling fans, new wooden fence surrounding the home for your privacy, plenty of off-street parking in the rear. Just minutes away from Cameron Park, Zoo, Brazos River, Downtown dining/shopping and sporting events.