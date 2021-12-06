3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $269,900

This home is such a great floorplan. 3 bdrm 2.5 baths. Open Kitchen /living/dining. KItchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and nice sized pantry. There is also a half bath downstairs. Upstairs features a bonus room and all three bedrooms. The master has a nice walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. All bathrooms have granite counters as well. This home also features a covered patio and fenced yard. Located on a cul-de-sac. This subdivision has a community playground, splash pad, pond, and walking trail. Located in highly ranked China Spring ISD.