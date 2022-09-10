 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $270,000

Welcome Home!!! This StyleCraft custom beauty is nestled in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE South Fork Addition! Great location for work, travel, shopping (Near Loop 340 & I-35)! Practically brand new, well-kept, MOVE-IN READY DREAM HOME! Don't miss out on this GEM!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert