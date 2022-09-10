Welcome Home!!! This StyleCraft custom beauty is nestled in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE South Fork Addition! Great location for work, travel, shopping (Near Loop 340 & I-35)! Practically brand new, well-kept, MOVE-IN READY DREAM HOME! Don't miss out on this GEM!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $270,000
