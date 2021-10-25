3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $270,000

Are you searching for a home with great amenities? This property boasts three bedrooms, two baths, an open concept living and kitchen, and an oversized converted garage 19' X 19' family room currently used as a bedroom. You will find a welcoming two-car carport, park-like front lawn with a warm feeling when you enter the house. The house also provides a low-maintenance interior with laminate flooring and tile in the kitchen; there is no carpet to reduce allergy concerns. Your family will find this home roomy and welcoming; make this property your next home. See it today.