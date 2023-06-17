Beautiful home in South Fork neighborhood with great proximity to Baylor and other Waco attractions. Home is spacious and perfect for entertaining indoor or outdoor on the patio under the pergola. This 2018 built home is better than new with so many upgrades to include: upgraded lighting, reverse osmosis water system, irrigation system, custom landscaping, rain gutters, electric garage door opener and custom blinds throughout. This home has an inviting open floorplan with plenty of natural light. Open kitchen with large peninsula that includes seating and storage. Kitchen has walk in pantry and GE appliance package. Master suite is spacious with walk in closet and spa like bath with very pretty dual sink and separate walk in shower along with garden tub. The back yard is dreamy with open pastoral views and is larger than most lots in this area. Wonderful sunsets and big open Texas sky. Efficient, newer construction and quality craftsmanship throughout. Perfect turn key property ready for new owner now. Call for private tour.