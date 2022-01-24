Home located in the sought-after Chalk Bluff area. This home is located only minutes from downtown and the Magnolia Silos and is under 10 minutes to the Baylor Scott & White hospital. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an isolated master. Laminate wood flooring in the main areas and Black & Grey stained concrete in all bedrooms with tile in kitchen. Great sized yard with privacy fence.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $274,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.
A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend’s 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force …
A four-time felon who police say was subdued by game room patrons after he robbed the store in December was indicted Thursday as a habitual criminal.
Baylor senior guard Kamaria McDaniel announced on Thursday night on Instagram that she has left the Bears’ program.
A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County J…
The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its …
Candidates for McLennan County district attorney flexed their conservative muscles Thursday while trading jabs about District Attorney Barry J…
Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup
Waco’s jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.
Classes at Waco-area schools and colleges resumed Tuesday after a week of rising COVID-19 case counts caused some schools to close before the …
You could be getting an IRS letter about child tax credit payments too.