Stunning single story custom home in a prime location in North Waco. The open living/kitchen/dining areas offer a versatile space for comfortable living. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances, an island, and a breakfast bar. Retreat to the rear master suite featuring dual vanities, and a large shower. Relax on the large covered front porch, complete with ceiling fans, and enjoy the privacy provided by the new wooden fence and automatic gate, which gives access to private off street parking. Recent updates include whole house LVP flooring 2022, plantation blinds 2022, and a video doorbell in 2022. Additionally, new tile installed in both bathrooms in 2023 and Lighted bathroom mirrors. Explore the wonders of North Waco, as this home is just minutes away from attractions such as Cameron Park, the Zoo, the Brazos River, downtown dining and shopping, and thrilling sporting events.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $274,900
