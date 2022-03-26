This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the South Fork community boasts an open living area that is great for entertaining. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to your living room to provide a great flow throughout the home. Features you will love about this home include abundant natural light, large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and volume ceilings. Fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the view of South Fork community lake which is fully stocked with largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, and perch (catch and release). Schedule a showing TODAY! You're going to LOVE it !!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
Police are seeking suspects in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Waco that caused two people to be hospitalized.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …
A Texas State Technical College dorm that closed suddenly because of fire safety issues reported last week never went through third-party buil…
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said, as the the strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area.