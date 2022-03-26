 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the South Fork community boasts an open living area that is great for entertaining. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to your living room to provide a great flow throughout the home. Features you will love about this home include abundant natural light, large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and volume ceilings. Fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the view of South Fork community lake which is fully stocked with largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, and perch (catch and release). Schedule a showing TODAY! You're going to LOVE it !!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

New owners rename BSR as Waco Surf

A California group now owns BSR Cable Park, an attraction off Old Mexia Road that developed a Jekyll-and-Hyde reputation as deaths and lawsuits arrived alongside good times and surfing contests.

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert