3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the South Fork community boasts an open living area that is great for entertaining. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to your living room to provide a great flow throughout the home. Features you will love about this home include abundant natural light, large walk-in closets, luxury flooring, and volume ceilings. Fully fenced backyard is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the view of South Fork community lake which is fully stocked with largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, and perch (catch and release). Schedule a showing TODAY! You're going to LOVE it !!!