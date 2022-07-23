3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

China Spring ISD Home Available in the Foxborough Addition! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 1,518 square feet on .16 of an acre built in 2018. Walk into a spacious living room opening up to the kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter-top space including a large island that’s perfect for prepping a meal or having a second eating area for when guest area over. See upgraded flooring in the living room and kitchen. Check out the isolated main bedroom with a large main bathroom featuring a dual vanity, a walk in closet, and a separate tub and shower. See our 3d scan **** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SZQDbEKaCPY&mls=1