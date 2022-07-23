3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

Here's something different, new, and gorgeous! You will surely love this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom new construction home! This home offers a large open living space with raised ceilings and stunning epoxy marble-style floors. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, a farm sink, granite counter tops, and a large island. Bathrooms are styled with black tile floors, granite countertops, tiled bathtubs, black fixtures, and beautiful vessel sinks. A large driveway provides plenty of space to access the back yard with a vehicle and the wood fence provides all the privacy you desire! Don't let this beautiful new construction get away and schedule a showing today.