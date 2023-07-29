How about that Country style home in the city? Newly built home in the heart of Waco close to all you need. Blocks away from schools, shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, minutes away from hospitals, MCC & Baylor! Check out this open floorplan, you'll love the bright & airy look. Custom Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 Good size bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room and huge back yard with privacy fence! Foam insulation for high efficiency & You can't beat the price either! Come make this your HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000
